On Thursday, Trey Mancini (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .241 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Mancini has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.0%).

He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.0% of his games this season, Mancini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 30.0% of his games this season (15 of 50), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings