Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Trey Mancini (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .241 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Mancini has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.0%).
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.0% of his games this season, Mancini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 30.0% of his games this season (15 of 50), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Angels will send Detmers (0-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.15, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .282 batting average against him.
