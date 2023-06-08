On Thursday, Tim Anderson (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .267 with eight doubles and 10 walks.

Anderson has had a hit in 28 of 43 games this season (65.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (27.9%).

In 43 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season (14 of 43), with two or more runs four times (9.3%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 21 GP 22 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings