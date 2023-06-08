Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Tim Anderson (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .267 with eight doubles and 10 walks.
- Anderson has had a hit in 28 of 43 games this season (65.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (27.9%).
- In 43 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season (14 of 43), with two or more runs four times (9.3%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.28, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
