Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Seiya Suzuki (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .260 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 32 of 47 games this year (68.1%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (23.4%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.6%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 19 times this year (40.4%), including one multi-run game.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|27
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.30 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.15 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.15, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
