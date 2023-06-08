The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .213 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk.

In 14 of 30 games this year (46.7%), Gonzalez has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.7% of his games this year, Gonzalez has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 15 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

