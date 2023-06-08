Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patrick Wisdom, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, June 8 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 35 hits, batting .200 this season with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 158th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 151st and he is 35th in slugging.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 46.2% of his 52 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (21.2%), homering in 7.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (44.2%), including six multi-run games (11.5%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (22.2%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (0-5 with a 5.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.15, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .282 batting average against him.
