Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 8 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.386) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 126th in slugging.
- In 40 of 53 games this year (75.5%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (32.1%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (7.5%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 15 games this season (28.3%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 53 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.30 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Detmers (0-5 with a 5.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.15, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
