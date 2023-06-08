Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Luis Robert (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Yankees Player Props
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (58) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 59 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (30.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (13.6%).
- In 27 of 59 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|19 (61.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (35.7%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (39.3%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.9%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (32.1%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.28, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.