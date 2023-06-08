Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jonathan Schoop (batting .130 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has five doubles and nine walks while batting .202.
- This year, Schoop has tallied at least one hit in 16 of 37 games (43.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 37 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Schoop has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In seven of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|16
|.211
|AVG
|.184
|.286
|OBP
|.244
|.316
|SLG
|.211
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|22
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (40.9%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (13.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (4.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Wheeler (4-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 55th, 1.209 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
