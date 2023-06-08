The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.174 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .236.

In 54.3% of his 46 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 12 games this season (26.1%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (32.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .276 AVG .267 .333 OBP .353 .379 SLG .489 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 7 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 22 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings