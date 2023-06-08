Player prop betting options for Shohei Ohtani, Nico Hoerner and others are available in the Los Angeles Angels-Chicago Cubs matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday, starting at 9:38 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Angels Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .283/.337/.386 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 33 walks and 26 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .266/.360/.416 on the year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Padres Jun. 3 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Detmers Stats

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Detmers has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Detmers Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jun. 1 5.0 6 4 4 2 2 vs. Marlins May. 26 5.0 10 3 3 5 2 vs. Twins May. 19 5.2 2 3 3 12 3 at Guardians May. 13 5.0 6 2 2 3 2 vs. Rangers May. 6 4.0 7 3 3 7 2

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 65 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 28 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.353/.551 on the season.

Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 2 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jun. 3 4-for-5 2 0 2 7 0 at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has recorded 60 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.

He's slashing .265/.363/.500 on the season.

Trout brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 2 1 at Astros Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.