The Los Angeles Angels (33-30) will rely on Shohei Ohtani when they host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (26-35) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday, June 8. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Angels (-135). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers - LAA (0-5, 5.15 ERA) vs Drew Smyly - CHC (5-3, 3.56 ERA)

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 19, or 54.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Angels have a 15-10 record (winning 60% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 10 of 22 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+225)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

