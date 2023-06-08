Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Andrew Vaughn (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .249 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- In 70.0% of his games this year (42 of 60), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (11.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 23 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 21 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (70.0%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (16.7%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (30.0%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.7%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
