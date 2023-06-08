On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.352) and OPS (.685) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 146th in slugging.

In 44 of 56 games this season (78.6%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 56 games played this year, he has not homered.

In 12 games this season (21.4%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 29 23 (85.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (24.1%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.2%)

