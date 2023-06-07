Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on June 7 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .272.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this season (63.5%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (13.5%).

He has homered in four games this season (7.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 24 games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 28 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.1%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings