Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on June 7 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .272.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this season (63.5%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (13.5%).
- He has homered in four games this season (7.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 24 games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.1%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (4-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 37th in WHIP (1.209), and 10th in K/9 (10.4).
