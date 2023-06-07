Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yasmani Grandal (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .256.
- In 53.1% of his 49 games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has an RBI in 11 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Vasquez will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old righty.
