Aaron Judge will lead the way for the New York Yankees (36-26) on Wednesday, June 7, when they take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog White Sox have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 24-12 (66.7%).

New York has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 2-1 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The White Sox have won in 10, or 29.4%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 8-20 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

