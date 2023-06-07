The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .241 with five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Mancini has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 49 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.4% of those games.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.2%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.4% of his games this year, Mancini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 14 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings