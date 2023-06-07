Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Angels Player Props
|Cubs vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Angels
|Cubs vs Angels Odds
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .241 with five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Mancini has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 49 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.4% of those games.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.2%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Mancini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 14 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Barria (2-2) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, May 31 against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.