The Detroit Tigers (26-33) carry a five-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Philadelphia Phillies (29-32), at 6:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (4-4) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (0-1).

Tigers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (4-4, 4.33 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (0-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.

In one games this season, he has put up a 3.60 ERA and averages 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .111 against him.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies will hand the ball to Wheeler (4-4) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.

In 12 starts this season, Wheeler has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.209 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.

