Bookmakers have listed player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Spencer Torkelson and others when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 13 doubles, five home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI (49 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .227/.309/.356 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 41 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .272/.378/.411 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 12 starts, Wheeler has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.209 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 2 3.2 8 7 7 3 1 at Braves May. 27 8.0 3 0 0 12 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 6.0 8 4 3 3 1 at Giants May. 16 6.0 9 4 4 8 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 7.0 3 1 1 7 1

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has collected 75 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .315/.360/.496 slash line so far this year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Nationals Jun. 4 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 2 4-for-5 2 2 5 11 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has six doubles, 16 home runs, 44 walks and 34 RBI (37 total hits).

He's slashing .173/.322/.425 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Jun. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 4 2-for-5 2 2 6 8 at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Nationals Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3

