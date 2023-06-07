Nicholas Castellanos and Zach McKinstry will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 48 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .343 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 210 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 20th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.253 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson will take to the mound for the Tigers, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits against the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 6/3/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/7/2023 Phillies - Away Reese Olson Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Ryne Nelson 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Matthew Boyd Zac Gallen 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Tommy Henry 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.