The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.294 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (35) this season while batting .200 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 156th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this year (24 of 52), with at least two hits nine times (17.3%).

He has homered in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 52), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Wisdom has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 of 52 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 27 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (22.2%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings