The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat play in the NBA Finals, with Game 3 coming up.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Nuggets score six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.

Miami has put together a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

At home, Denver is surrendering 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than away from home (115.3).

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). Defensively they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).

In 2022-23 Miami is conceding 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

This season the Heat are averaging more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries