Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jaime Barria) at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.393) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 40 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 7.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in 15 games this year (28.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this season (23 of 52), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Angels are sending Barria (2-2) out to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
