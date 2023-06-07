The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .156 with five doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Maton has picked up a hit in 34.5% of his 55 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (21.8%), with two or more RBI in four of them (7.3%).

He has scored a run in 17 of 55 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 30 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (40.0%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (30.0%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (23.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings