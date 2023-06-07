Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luis Robert (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (58) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 74th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (28.8%).
- In 20.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (30.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (13.6%).
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|19 (61.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (35.7%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (39.3%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.9%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (32.1%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- Vasquez makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.