Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets (.348 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .236 with two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (25 of 46), with at least two hits four times (8.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has an RBI in 12 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (32.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.379
|SLG
|.489
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Vasquez will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.