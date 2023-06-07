Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .219 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has had a hit in 24 of 46 games this year (52.2%), including multiple hits six times (13.0%).
- In 46 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Haase has had at least one RBI in 17.4% of his games this season (eight of 46), with more than one RBI three times (6.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 46 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (20.8%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (12.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Wheeler (4-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 37th in WHIP (1.209), and 10th in K/9 (10.4).
