Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 7 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Angels.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 87th in slugging.

Swanson has recorded a hit in 36 of 59 games this year (61.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (28.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 30.5% of his games this year, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 29 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (55.2%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (27.6%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings