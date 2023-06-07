Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (32-30) will host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (26-34) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, June 7, with a start time of 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+115). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Jaime Barria - LAA (2-2, 1.85 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (1-3, 6.81 ERA)

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 18 out of the 34 games, or 52.9%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Angels have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Angels went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won nine of 18 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Cubs vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Ian Happ 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

