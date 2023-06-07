How to Watch the Cubs vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Cubs vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 261 (4.4 per game).
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Cubs rank 25th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.09 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.266 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jameson Taillon (1-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- None of Taillon's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Taillon has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.1 innings per appearance.
- In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|L 6-0
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|L 7-4
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Alex Wood
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
