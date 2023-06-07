Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (32-30) against the Chicago Cubs (26-34) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:38 PM on June 7.

The Angels will give the nod to Jaime Barria (2-2) against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (1-3).

Cubs vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Cubs are 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (eight of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (261 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.09 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule