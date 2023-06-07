Cubs vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (32-30) against the Chicago Cubs (26-34) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:38 PM on June 7.
The Angels will give the nod to Jaime Barria (2-2) against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (1-3).
Cubs vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Angels vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Cubs Player Props
|Angels vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Cubs are 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (eight of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (261 total runs).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 4.09 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
|June 3
|@ Padres
|L 6-0
|Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
|June 4
|@ Padres
|W 7-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
|June 5
|@ Padres
|L 5-0
|Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
|June 6
|@ Angels
|L 7-4
|Hayden Wesneski vs Tyler Anderson
|June 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
|June 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
|June 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs TBA
|June 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Alex Wood
|June 13
|Pirates
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.