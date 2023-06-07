Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .069 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 7 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .256 with three doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.

Morel has picked up a hit in 14 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 40.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 10.6% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has had an RBI in 10 games this season (45.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this year (59.1%), including four multi-run games (18.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (58.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings