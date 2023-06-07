Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on June 7 at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .177 with six doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 13 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (25.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Wheeler (4-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 37th in WHIP (1.209), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.