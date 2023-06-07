Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .249 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (42 of 60), with at least two hits 13 times (21.7%).
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has had an RBI in 23 games this season (38.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.0% of his games this season (21 of 60), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (70.0%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (16.7%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (30.0%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.7%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
