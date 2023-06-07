After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Randy Vasquez) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.352) and OPS (.685) this season.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 44 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

In 56 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In 12 games this season (21.4%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 29 23 (85.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (24.1%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings