Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Randy Vasquez) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.352) and OPS (.685) this season.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 44 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In 56 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 12 games this season (21.4%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|23 (85.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (72.4%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (24.1%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (44.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- Vasquez will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old righty.
