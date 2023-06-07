Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Akil Baddoo (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .237.
- Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (21.3%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (36.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (4-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.209 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
