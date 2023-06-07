On Wednesday, Akil Baddoo (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .237.

Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (21.3%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this season (36.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 23 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings