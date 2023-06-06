White Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 6
Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (36-25) and the Chicago White Sox (26-35) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM on June 6.
The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (2-5) versus the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (4-4).
White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the White Sox were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The White Sox have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those matchups).
- The White Sox have come away with nine wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 3-13 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (262 total), Chicago is the 17th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.75 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 30
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson
|May 31
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Lance Lynn vs Jaime Barria
|June 2
|Tigers
|W 3-0
|Mike Clevinger vs Reese Olson
|June 3
|Tigers
|W 2-1
|Dylan Cease vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 4
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Michael Kopech vs Matthew Boyd
|June 6
|@ Yankees
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 7
|@ Yankees
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Luis Severino
|June 9
|Marlins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Eury Pérez
|June 10
|Marlins
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 11
|Marlins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Braxton Garrett
