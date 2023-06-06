Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (36-25) and the Chicago White Sox (26-35) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM on June 6.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (2-5) versus the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (4-4).

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the White Sox were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The White Sox have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those matchups).

The White Sox have come away with nine wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 3-13 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (262 total), Chicago is the 17th-highest scoring team in the majors.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.75 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule