The New York Yankees (36-25) and Chicago White Sox (26-35) clash on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (4-4, 4.08 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.01 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (4-4, 4.08 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (4-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.

Giolito is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this outing.

Giolito will try to secure his 11th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees' Schmidt (2-5) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.01, a 3.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.509 in 12 games this season.

He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Schmidt will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.