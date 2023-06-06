Andrew Vaughn is one of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox play at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits).

He's slashed .253/.335/.434 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 16 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .256/.309/.507 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (2-5) for his 13th start of the season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Schmidt will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners May. 31 5.2 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Orioles May. 25 5.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Reds May. 19 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Rays May. 14 4.2 6 7 7 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has collected 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.333/.422 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

