Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 262 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.75 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.374 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (4-4) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Giolito has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels L 12-5 Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers W 3-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 6/3/2023 Tigers W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees - Away Lucas Giolito Clarke Schmidt 6/7/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 6/9/2023 Marlins - Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins - Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins - Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.