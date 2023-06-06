Player props can be found for Nicholas Castellanos and Zach McKinstry, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has recorded 41 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.386/.422 on the year.

McKinstry has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a triple and a walk.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 49 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs, 23 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .230/.310/.362 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Walker Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (4-3) for his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Walker has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 1 4.0 2 3 3 2 3 at Braves May. 26 6.2 10 3 3 1 1 vs. Cubs May. 21 5.1 2 0 0 3 3 at Giants May. 17 0.2 4 4 4 1 2 at Rockies May. 12 6.0 7 3 3 3 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI (75 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .319/.365/.502 so far this year.

Castellanos has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .619 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Nationals Jun. 4 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 2 4-for-5 2 2 5 11 1 at Mets Jun. 1 3-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has collected 36 hits with six doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 33 runs.

He has a slash line of .171/.322/.412 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 4 2-for-5 2 2 6 8 at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Nationals Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Mets Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

