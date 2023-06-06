Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Phillies on June 6, 2023
Player props can be found for Nicholas Castellanos and Zach McKinstry, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
McKinstry Stats
- McKinstry has recorded 41 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.386/.422 on the year.
- McKinstry has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a triple and a walk.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has 49 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs, 23 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .230/.310/.362 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Taijuan Walker Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Walker Stats
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (4-3) for his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Walker has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|4.0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|at Braves
|May. 26
|6.2
|10
|3
|3
|1
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 21
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|at Giants
|May. 17
|0.2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|at Rockies
|May. 12
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|0
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI (75 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .319/.365/.502 so far this year.
- Castellanos has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .619 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 2
|4-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|11
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has collected 36 hits with six doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 33 runs.
- He has a slash line of .171/.322/.412 on the season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|6
|8
|at Nationals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
