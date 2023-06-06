Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .346 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 210 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.266 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Alexander will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

The 28-year-old left-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 16 times this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 6/3/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies - Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/7/2023 Phillies - Away Reese Olson Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Ryne Nelson 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Matthew Boyd Zac Gallen 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Tommy Henry 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.