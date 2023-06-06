The Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers will play on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Kyle Schwarber and Spencer Torkelson among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Tigers are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Phillies (-225). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -225 +180 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-7.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Tigers' ATS record is 2-5-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (40%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 3-6 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 58 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-6-0 in nine games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-13 12-19 9-19 17-13 21-24 5-8

