Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on June 6 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .267 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 45 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
