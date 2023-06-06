Seby Zavala -- batting .136 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .153 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • This season, Zavala has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 29 games (37.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (13.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
.167 AVG .152
.211 OBP .200
.167 SLG .364
0 XBH 3
0 HR 2
0 RBI 4
7/1 K/BB 12/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 14
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
  • The Yankees rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Schmidt (2-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .288 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.