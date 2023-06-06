On Tuesday, Patrick Wisdom (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 35 hits, batting .203 this season with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 154th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this season (24 of 51), with at least two hits nine times (17.6%).

He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his chances at the plate.

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (25.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (15.7%).

He has scored in 22 of 51 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 26 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (23.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings