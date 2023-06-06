The Indiana Fever (1-4) face the Chicago Sky (4-3) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and The U.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Fever vs. Sky