How to Watch the Cubs vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels square off against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Angels vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Cubs Player Props
|Angels vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 15th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 257 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .328.
- The Cubs are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs' Hayden Wesneski (2-2) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.
- He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.
- Wesneski has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Zach Eflin
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|L 6-0
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Alex Wood
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.