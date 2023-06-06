Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Tyler Anderson, who is the named starter for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch will be at 9:38 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cubs have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -125 +105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Cubs' ATS record is 4-4-0 over their previous 10 contests (eight of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks). The average over/under set by bookmakers in Chicago's past seven contests has been 8.5, a span in which the Cubs and their opponents have gone under each time.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won 10 of its 22 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 29 of 59 chances this season.

The Cubs are 5-5-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 11-17 11-17 15-16 15-26 11-7

