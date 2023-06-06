Cubs vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 6
Tuesday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (31-30) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (26-33) at 9:38 PM ET (on June 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Angels will look to Tyler Anderson (2-1) versus the Cubs and Hayden Wesneski (2-2).
Cubs vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Angels 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Angels vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Cubs Player Props
|Angels vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Cubs Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Cubs have gone 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (eight of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a mark of 11-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (257 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Zach Eflin
|June 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
|June 3
|@ Padres
|L 6-0
|Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
|June 4
|@ Padres
|W 7-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
|June 5
|@ Padres
|L 5-0
|Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
|June 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Tyler Anderson
|June 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
|June 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
|June 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs TBA
|June 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Alex Wood
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.