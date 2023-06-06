Tuesday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (31-30) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (26-33) at 9:38 PM ET (on June 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Angels will look to Tyler Anderson (2-1) versus the Cubs and Hayden Wesneski (2-2).

Cubs vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Angels Score Prediction

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Cubs have gone 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (eight of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 11-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (257 total, 4.4 per game).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule